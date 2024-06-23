Digital Daily

Videos Suggest ‘Blacks For Trump’ Rally Was Attended By Mostly White People

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Videos appear to suggest that a “Blacks For Trump” event in Detroit was attended by mostly white people.

On Saturday (June 15), former President Donald Trump appeared at two campaign events in Detroit ahead of the 2024 election.

The former president appeared to garner a warm reception during his campaign stop at the Turning Point Action conference in downtown Detroit.

However, at a second event touted as a “Blacks For Trump” rally, only a few Black people were seen in videos that circulated on social media.

The rally was held at the 180 Church, a Black church in Detroit, but the crowd appeared to be filled with white people.

One heckler, however, pressed Trump about how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic and also told the former president to “drink some bleach.”

Saturday’s campaign stops came after Trump’s team announced their “Black Americans for Trump” initiative, which is set to launch on Juneteenth. The initiative was supported by Black figures including former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

President Joe Biden’s campaign team released a scathing statement from Detroit Pastor James Perkins in response to Trump’s new initiative.

“Every time Trump opens his mouth to talk to Black folks, he demonizes us, insults us, and makes empty promises he’ll never keep,” Perkins said.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights