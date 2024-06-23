Georgia Delegation Of Poor People’s Campaign Heads To Washington D.C. To Kick Off National Voter Mobilization Effort

On June 29, the Poor People’s Campaign and a growing coalition of impacted people and organizations, will co-host the “Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington D.C. to the Polls.” The gathering will take place at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

In the richest nation in the history of the world, 800 people die each day from poverty and low wealth. This is a direct result of policy choices by elected officials, who fail to invest our government’s vast resources in an agenda that lifts up everyday people. In survey after survey, the overwhelming majority of Americans want living wages, union rights, paid family leave, universal access to healthcare, action on the climate crisis, voting rights protections, equal protection under the law, and tax policy that makes the wealthy pay their fair share.

The mass assembly and moral march is being led by poor people, workers, and their allies to demand candidates for public office in 2024 support a 17-Point Agenda that includes living wages, voting rights, and policies that lift from the bottom. Immediately after the gathering, the Poor People’s Campaign will continue a national voter mobilization effort and outreach to 15 million poor and low-wage infrequent voters across the nation.

The Poor People’s Campaign is calling on candidates and major party conventions to center and speak to the needs of poor and low-wage voters, who make up at least 30% of the electorate in the majority of states. In so-called battleground states, it’s close to and over 40% of the electorate. Georgia is home to 2.4 million poor and low-income eligible voters.

Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival local State-Tri Chairs (includes local impacted person, local faith leader, and local social justice advocate).

Featured speakers include, Bishop William J. Barber, II, DMin, national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign; President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Professor of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, Executive Director, Kairos Center.

