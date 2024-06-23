Clifton Powell To Produce, Star In New TV Series On The Winans Family

Actor Clifton Powell is set to play David “Pop” Winans, the Patriarch of the Winans Family dynasty, in the limited film series, “THANKFUL.”

Powell will produce the 10 episodes – seven part limited series, of “THANKFUL”, tailoring the production with three award-winning directors.

“I wanted to pick the actors for certain family characters – Clifton Powell as my Dad is absolutely perfect – having Clifton Jr. (his son) as young Pop is most rewarding. This is a blessing to have both – what a talented duo,” says Michael Winans Sr. “It’s important that the actors fit the roles, we were able to cast “greatness” the additional 50 plus legendary actors onboard have embraced the story… and we are truly honored.”

Taking inspiration from the compelling stories being told, the film’s soundtrack will feature the musical talents of the Winans family, friends, and over 100 talented artists from around the globe.

The grandeur of the music in “THANKFUL” reflects the family’s known ability to compose and record Grammy Award-winning hits.

The series moves with solemn dignity, developing an image and impression of a spiritually devout, benevolent man. Louis Winans, who was given the surname of Winans from his sharecropper owner Reverend Winans; the film’s first generation in the story “THANKFUL.”

Powell is known for his memorable roles in Academy Award-winning film “RAY”; portraying Martin Luther King Jr in the film, “Selma Lord Selma”; the television series “The Family Business”; and the new limited series,“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” with Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, and Kevin Hart.

About Post Author