6 Kids Charged After Black Boy Drowned In Pond, No One Reported It For Days

Photo: Getty Images

Six kids, including a nine-year-old child, are facing charges after a 15-year-old Black teen drowned in a retention pond in Georgia, per Daily Mail.

According to police, a group of children were swimming in a retention pond near the Chattahoochee River on May 23 when 15-year-old Zahmere Greene drowned to death. The children who witnessed Greene’s drowning failed to report the incident for nearly a week. Greene’s body was found on May 29 floating in the pond.

A medical examiner ruled Greene’s death a homicide. One of the children allegedly sat on Greene as he drowned.

An 11-year-old child is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another. That child is currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

The remaining children in the group, including two 11-year-olds, a nine-year-old, and a 12-year-old, were charged with concealing the death of another. A 17-year-old suspect, identified as Shane Sono, is being tried as an adult.

Sono was initially detained in the Muscogee County Jail before being released on $1,500 bail. A judge remanded his case to Muscogee County Superior Court, where prosecutors haven’t formally charged Sono with concealing the death of another.

“It’s tragic all the way across the board,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Lance Deaton said in a statement. “You know, a family lost a 15-year-old son and you’ve got an 11-year-old who is now charged with involuntary manslaughter and will have to answer for those charges and that family is having to deal with that as well. So, it is absolutely a tragedy, but we have to remember somebody died in this.”