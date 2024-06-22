Man Who Sent Racist Death Threats To Rep. Maxine Waters Gets 33 Months

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man who sent several racist messages threatening to kill Rep. Maxine Waters has been sentenced.

On Monday (June 17), 61-year-old Brian Michael Gaherty was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of threatening a United States official in January, per Fox News.

Gaherty was accused of repeatedly threatening to assault and murder Waters from August to November 2022.

According to prosecutors, Gaherty left racist death threats on a voicemail for Waters’ district office in Los Angeles County. Gaherty allegedly called Waters a ” “n****r b****” in the voicemails, threatening to “stomp her” and “put a cap” between her eyes.

In one message, Gaherty said he would “cut your Black a– throat,” according to an indictment.

Authorities warned Gaherty to stop contacting Waters in October 2022 following his first two messages. However, Gaherty allegedly called Waters two more times, telling her that she “done [expletive] up” by reporting his threats.

“This ain’t no threat. It’s a …promise,” Gaherty allegedly said. “Tell Congressman Maxine Waters when I see her on the street, I’m going to bust her upside her head.”

Gaherty was arrested and charged In August 2023 for the threats.

During Monday’s sentencing, the judge added a hate crime enhancement as it was determined that Gaherty targeted Waters because of her race. He was also fined $10,000.

Gaherty’s attorney, Joseph Vinas, said in a statement that his client offered Waters “a sincere and heartfelt apology.”

“Because of his mental health condition, that includes but is not limited to his PTSD, he did not remember making the comments to her,” Vinas said. “However, he now realizes he did and is incredibly remorseful.”