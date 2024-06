Veteran R&B singer and hitmaker Jeffrey Osborne (4X Grammy-nominated, Gold & Platinum-selling, BET’s Legends Award) and acclaimed R&B group, After 7 (Grammy nominated, Gold & Platinum-selling) treated a packed crowd to an amazing show at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, GA.

An Evening of R&B with Jeffrey Osborne and After 7 was definitely a treat for the lovers of classic R&B and soul.

View photos below.

Photo credit: Al Norwood, David Slocumb Photography

