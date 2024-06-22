Cynthia Bailey To Discuss Impact Of Uterine Fibroids At Atlanta Women’s Expo

Supermodel, entrepreneur, and actress Cynthia Bailey, known for her role in the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” will be the keynote speaker at the Atlanta Women’s Expo on June 22. Bailey, a USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador, will share her personal journey and experiences with fibroids, a common health condition affecting millions of American women.

The Atlanta Women’s Expo, taking place at the GAS South Convention Center, promises to be an exciting event filled with new and innovative products, services, and ideas. With over 160,000 square feet of shopping experiences, celebrity keynote speakers, and informative seminars, this expo is a must-attend for women seeking great resources, information, and a fun-filled day.

Bailey’s struggle with fibroids has been well-documented on her TV show, and she has become a passionate health advocate, raising awareness about this condition. Bailey experienced fibroid symptoms – pelvic pain, painful sex, and frequent urination- for years before receiving a diagnosis. When it came to treating her symptoms, Bailey was adamant about not receiving a hysterectomy (removing the uterus).

“Through my own research, I discovered a treatment called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), which is minimally invasive and keeps the womb intact,” Bailey reports. The actress’s sister, Malorie Bailey, also a fibroid survivor, underwent UFE treatment at USA Fibroid Centers.

Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive procedure used to treat fibroid tumors, was instrumental in Cynthia Bailey’s successful journey. This procedure helps alleviate symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, and pressure on the bladder or bowel.

In addition to delivering the keynote address, Bailey also be available for a meet-and-greet in the USA Fibroid Center’s booth 626. Visitors are encouraged to stop by booth 626 to learn more about fibroids and gather valuable information.

The Atlanta Women’s Expo offers many attractions, including emerging designers, beauty discoveries, delicious cocktails, and free giveaways. Focusing on connecting women with great resources and information, this event is a one-stop shop for all things women-related.

