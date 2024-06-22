Clark Atlanta University’s Dr. Jenny Jones Board Of Directors For Council On Social Work Education

Clark Atlanta University congratulates Dr. Jenny Jones, Ph.D., MSW, on being elected to serve as the Chair-elect to the of the Board of Directors for the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) Board of Directors. In this role, Jones will be working with the CSWE board of directors to ensure the organization meets its obligations to its constituencies to include its membership, social work community and programs, commissions, councils, and ad-hoc groups.

Dr. Jones currently serves as a professor and Dean of Clark Atlanta University’s Whitney M. Young, Jr., School of Social Work. She has more than 24 years of professional social work experience in higher education, public child welfare service systems, HIV/AIDS community-based multiservice organizations.

Dr. Jones’ research uses applied methods to test scalable policy and practice innovations that have the potential to expand opportunities for marginalized families and communities. As such, she examines issues of wealth inequality and financial inclusion, to seek and advance a just and inclusive society.

“It is an honor to have been elected by my peers to serve as Chair-elect to the Board of Directors at CSWE. I look forward to this partnership and working with the Board to ensure that the organization meets its obligations.”

CSWE is the social work profession’s national association in the United States. The association includes membership for more than 900 accredited baccalaureate and master’s degree social work programs and their affiliated social work educators, students, and staff, as well as practitioners and agencies dedicated to advancing quality social work education

