Frank Ski’s Releases New Ambient Album ‘Climate Change’ To Inspire Reflection On World Ocean Day

As the world recently celebrated World Ocean Day, music producer, syndicated radio personality, philanthropist, and environmental advocate, Frank Ski, invites listeners to immerse themselves in the beauty and majesty of the ocean while also reflecting on the challenges it faces.

Through his latest album, Climate Change, Ski explores the interconnectedness of humanity and the natural world, highlighting the profound impact of climate change on our oceans.

The nine-song ambient soundtrack released on Ski’s record label, Future Sights and Sounds immerses listeners in diverse landscapes and experiences that have inspired Ski’s music and philanthropy for over two decades. “Climate Change is more than just an album or a collection of songs,” shares Frank Ski. “It’s a powerful call to action, a catalyst for change, inspiring individuals around the globe to take meaningful action to protect our oceans and the earth for future generations.”

Future Sights and Sounds will release the second Climate Change song, “Great Barrier Reef,” on June 1th. The inspirational song produced by Ski in collaboration with DJ Class blends the traditional sounds of the didgeridoo, an iconic Australian wind instrument, with an energetic house music backdrop.”

Great Barrier Reef ” will be officially available on June 21st, just days after The Frank Ski Kids Foundation heads to Australia for the 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition studying the impact of pollution and climate change on The Great Barrier Reef

