Black Veterans From Atlanta Honored In Washington, D.C. In Celebration Of Juneteenth

On Juneteenth, Honor Flight Network hosted dozens of African American veterans from the Atlanta area on a trip to Washington, D.C. where they visited national war memorials that were built to commemorate their service and sacrifice. This unparalleled journey of remembrance and gratitude was an all-expenses-paid trip for Black veterans revered for their dedication and service. The veterans were immersed in a day of honor to experience the war monuments alongside their comrades. Among the group were a 101-year-old veteran, three Purple Heart recipients, one of whom is also a Bronze Star recipient, and four women veterans.

“African-American veterans had to battle various limits placed on them by society, while also battling our wartime enemies and defending our nation,” said John McCaskill, Honor Flight Network board member and Civil War and American historian and military educator. “The Juneteenth Honor Flight trip underscored the incredible strength and valor of our Black veterans. It was a tangible, meaningful show of gratitude for their remarkable service to our nation.”

Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit organization formed in 2005 with a mission of celebrating our nation’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials in Washington, D.C. Since 2005, Honor Flight Network has given nearly 300,000 veterans across the country the profound experience of visiting our nation’s war memorials.

“America’s Black veterans selflessly served during some of America’s most pivotal wars, and it is important for us to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, Honor Flight Network chief executive officer. “This trip impacted these veterans in beautiful, emotional and unexpected ways, and they now have a renewed sense of pride, reminded by a grateful nation of the remarkable difference they made with their service and sacrifice.”

Participation in an Honor Flight trip allows veterans to experience the monuments built in their honor. Alongside their comrades, they pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and recount their stories and experiences with other veterans. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Honor Flight Network coordinates the travel of approximately 22,000 veterans from around the country each year with the help of volunteers and generous partners. All honored veterans travel at no cost to them.

About Post Author