Wrongfully Convicted Black Man Gets $7.75M After Spending 24 Years In Jail

The City of Durham, North Carolina has agreed to pay $7.75 million to a Black man who spent 24 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of murder, per WRAL News.

Darryl Anthony Howard was convicted in 1995 of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Doris Washington and her 13-year-old daughter, Nishonda.

Howard’s conviction was vacated in 2016 after DNA evidence implicated two other men. The charges against Howard were dismissed.

In April 2021, Howard was granted a pardon of innocence by Governor Roy Cooper. A federal jury awarded Howard a $6 million settlement in December 2021 after it was determined that Howard was convicted on evidence fabricated by a retired Durham police investigator.

However, the city of Durham refused to pay the $6 million settlement. According to Howard’s lawyer, Durham’s city council decided against paying the judgment.

Howard’s attorney said his client was finally able to settle with the city for $7.75 million last month.

Howard said he fought for decades in prison to prove his innocence.

“I missed my mom,” Howard said. “My son died when I was in prison. I missed my family. I missed living, you know – living a free life.”

“It’s hard to explain,” he added. “It’s hard to put into words. I’m frustrated, angry, all of these emotions. If you didn’t do nothing wrong, you shouldn’t be imprisoned.”

