Digital Daily

Journey To Juneteenth 2024: RTM News Provides A National Look At Celebrations And Traditions (Video)

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

The “Journey to Juneteenth 2024” is captured through the scope of Real Times Media’s News Team which consists of New Pittsburgh CourierAtlanta Daily WorldChicago Defender, and Michigan Chronicle

We invite you to embark on this journey as the RTM News Team explores the essence of Juneteenth from a national lens. 

Produced By: Kelley Evans (RTM)

Contributors to “Journey To Juneteenth 2024”: A.R. Shaw (ADW); Jeremy Allen (Michigan Chronicle); Rod Doss (New Pittsburgh Courier); Stephan Broadus (New Pittsburgh Courier); Tacuma Roeback (Chicago Defender); Roz Edward (ADW); Hunter Gilmore (ADW); Rob Taylor Jr. (New Pittsburgh Courier); Ebony JJ Curry (Michigan Chronicle); Marquise Burns (Michigan Chronicle); Amber Ogden (Michigan Chronicle); Nicole Joseph (Chicago Defender).

About Post Author

A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World. His work has been featured in The Guardian, ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC. He’s also the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music.”

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights