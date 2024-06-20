Angel Reese Leads WNBA Rookie Class With Most Double-Doubles, Stands As Favorite To Win Rookie-Of-The-Year

Angel Reese, the former standout at Louisiana State University (LSU), is making waves in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, proving her prowess on the court once again.

After 13 games, Reese is the only player from the 2024 WNBA Draft class averaging a double-double, solidifying her reputation as a formidable athlete.

Reese, a Baltimore native, is currently shooting 37.1% from the floor and averaging 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Achieving a double-double in the WNBA is no easy feat given the league’s intense physicality, but Reese has managed to make it look effortless.

She has secured double-doubles in her last six games, showcasing her consistency and determination. Besides her scoring and rebounding, Reese is also contributing with 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

When Angel Reese declared for the 2024 draft, she expressed a desire to start from the bottom and work her way up, a goal she is well on her way to achieving.

“I wanted more for myself. I wanted to start over,” Reese said when asked about her decision to join the WNBA instead of staying at LSU for another season. “I feel like I had been at a high since the national championship and I want to hit rock bottom. I want to be a rookie again. I want to be knocked down by vets, and I want to be able to get up and grow and be a sponge.”

Despite the Chicago Sky’s current 4-9 record, Reese’s individual performance has been nothing short of stellar. She stands out in a rookie class that includes notable names like Kamila Cardoso, Cameron Brink, Jacy Sheldon, and Caitlin Clark. Her consistent double-doubles and defensive prowess have made her a standout player among her peers.

On the show “We Need to Talk Now,” host Ashley Nicole praised Reese’s defensive efforts and highlighted her leadership in rebounds and steals among rookies. Co-host Alicia Jay also commended Reese’s consistency, noting that if she had to choose between Reese and Caitlin Clark for rookie standout, she would lean towards Reese.

“Definitely from the start, Angel came in ready to go and she’s been consistent,” Jay said. “So if I were to lean towards somebody, right now as it stands between both of them — because I do agree that it is one of theirs to lose for sure — I would lean toward Angel because she has been consistent. She has shown us every night that she is going to get out there and ball on both ends.”

Reese’s impressive stats and relentless drive are clear indicators that she is not only adjusting to the professional level but thriving. As the season progresses, her continued performance will be crucial for the Chicago Sky and could set a new standard for future rookies.

