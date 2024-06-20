American Airlines CEO Releases Statement Pledging To ‘Rebuild Trust’ After Removal Of Black Passengers

In the wake of allegations of racial discrimination by three Black passengers, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has committed to addressing and rectifying the incident.

In a letter sent to airline employees on Tuesday, Isom expressed his disappointment and outlined steps the airline will take to combat discrimination and rebuild trust.

The incident involved three Black passengers who were removed from a flight over complaints of “offensive body odor.” This led to a lawsuit filed in federal court last month, alleging racial discrimination.

The passengers, who were on a flight from Phoenix to New York, did not know each other and appeared to be the only Black individuals on the plane. The complaint noted that no mention of an offensive odor was made on a previous flight they took from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

Isom addressed the incident in his letter, stating, “I am incredibly disappointed by what happened on that flight and the breakdown of our procedures. We fell short of our commitments and failed our customers in this incident.” He announced that the employees involved would be placed on leave pending an investigation.

The lawsuit claims the passengers were discriminated against due to their race, with one of the plaintiffs, Emmanuel Jean Joseph, expressing the discomfort of being scrutinized by other passengers. “I knew that as soon as I got on that plane, a sea of White faces were going to be looking at me and blaming me for their late flight of an hour,” Joseph told CBS News.

Another plaintiff, Xavier Veal, recorded the incident and shared his belief that if the situation had involved White passengers, it might not have occurred. “We were discriminated against. The entire situation was racist,” Veal said.

This incident is not isolated; the NAACP previously issued a travel advisory against American Airlines in 2017, citing racial discrimination concerns. Although the advisory was lifted eight months later after the airline agreed to specific measures, the advisory council formed during that period was disbanded in 2023.

With continuing racial incidents, NAACP President Derrick Johnson warned of the potential reinstatement of the advisory.

After the recent lawsuit, Isom engaged in discussions with Johnson and other civil rights leaders. Isom’s letter detailed immediate actions the airline would take, including reinstating an advisory group focused on improving the travel experience for Black customers and enhancing oversight and reporting mechanisms.

In response to the incident and the feedback from the NAACP, American Airlines has committed to several measures:

– Formation of an advisory group to focus on the travel experience for Black customers.

– Strengthened oversight and reporting mechanisms to ensure accountability.

– Encouragement for employees to report allegations of discrimination or bias.

– Implementation of employee training programs.

– Review of operational manuals and the institution of a long-term diversity plan.

“The NAACP is pleased to see American Airlines has taken initial steps to forge a path toward a more inclusive experience for all,” Johnson said in a statement to CBS News.

He added: “While it is unfortunately common for Black consumers to experience racism and discrimination at the hands of corporations, it is not common to see such swift, and decisive action,” Johnson said.

Isom emphasized the airline’s commitment to learning from this incident and working closely with civil rights organizations. “Be assured that we are steadfast in our commitment to working with the NAACP and other civil rights organizations to learn from this incident, listen to and rebuild trust with you, our team members, and our Black customers, and to delivering the best possible experience with American,” Islom wrote in the letter.

