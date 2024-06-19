Arts and Culture

Mogul Mal Releases ‘Black In Amerikkka’ Video On Juneteenth

  • Atlanta Daily World
Many have assigned themselves the title of multi-hyphenate but few harness their gifts and talents for the benefit of their community. Jamal James affectionately referred to as Mogul Mal is a multi-hyphenate with artistic roots extending back to the soil of Black Wall Street yet connecting to today’s socially driven culture. 

A respected Hip Hop artist/songwriter, music/content producer, podcaster, and community activist, Mal juggles multiple roles but the consistent thread is his commitment to pursuing his purpose of enlightening and empowering his community.

Mal’s current single, “Black in Amerikkka” is not only a culmination of the criminal racial behavior over the last few years but a combined summary of his personal journey growing up in Oklahoma, being one of the few black students at The University of Tulsa and then relocating to the birthplace of the civil rights movement to follow his dreams. Mal knew his purpose required aligning himself with the Black entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the city of Atlanta. 
 
View below:

 

Executive Produced by : Mogul Mal
Produced by : Brandon Allen
Director: Kristen of Kris10 Media
Videographer : Mattie B of “The Fly On The Wall”
Photographer: Simply Zee Imagery
Editor: Ogechi of Gechi Arts
 
Song Produced by London Elixir
Recorded, Mix & Mastered : Skin & Bonz Project Studio
 
Streaming on All Platforms
Black In Amerikkka by Mogul Mal
 

