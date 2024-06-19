Mogul Mal Releases ‘Black In Amerikkka’ Video On Juneteenth

Many have assigned themselves the title of multi-hyphenate but few harness their gifts and talents for the benefit of their community. Jamal James affectionately referred to as Mogul Mal is a multi-hyphenate with artistic roots extending back to the soil of Black Wall Street yet connecting to today’s socially driven culture.

A respected Hip Hop artist/songwriter, music/content producer, podcaster, and community activist, Mal juggles multiple roles but the consistent thread is his commitment to pursuing his purpose of enlightening and empowering his community.

Mal’s current single, “Black in Amerikkka” is not only a culmination of the criminal racial behavior over the last few years but a combined summary of his personal journey growing up in Oklahoma, being one of the few black students at The University of Tulsa and then relocating to the birthplace of the civil rights movement to follow his dreams. Mal knew his purpose required aligning himself with the Black entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the city of Atlanta.

View below:

Executive Produced by : Mogul Mal Produced by : Brandon Allen Director: Kristen of Kris10 Media Videographer : Mattie B of “The Fly On The Wall” Photographer: Simply Zee Imagery Editor: Ogechi of Gechi Arts Song Produced by London Elixir Recorded, Mix & Mastered : Skin & Bonz Project Studio Streaming on All Platforms Black In Amerikkka by Mogul Mal

About Post Author