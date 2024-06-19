Black Veterans Embark On ‘Honor Flight’ To D.C., To Celebrate Juneteenth

Marian Dee Elder’s journey to the military began with a bet she was determined to win. Despite her brother’s skepticism about her ability to endure basic training, Elder not only succeeded but also built an impressive 22-year career across three different military branches. On Wednesday, she will join 25 other Black veterans on a special honor flight to Washington, D.C., to commemorate Black service members as part of Juneteenth celebrations.

This honor flight, organized by the Honor Flight Network, will take the group from Atlanta to visit several significant landmarks in the nation’s capital. These include the World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and other sites in a “day of honor” recognizing their military service.

Among the attendees are a 101-year-old veteran, three Purple Heart recipients (one of whom also holds a Bronze Star), and four women.

“I really feel it’s an honor and a privilege that they actually selected me,” Elder said.

Elder first learned about the trip through a network of women’s organizations she is involved with in Atlanta. Seeing a link on Facebook, she promptly applied. This marks the first Juneteenth trip organized by the Honor Flight Network, a program launched in 2005 to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., on all-expenses-paid trips to celebrate their service.

Juneteenth, recognized as a federal holiday three years ago, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops declared that over 250,000 Black Americans in Texas were no longer enslaved, years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

John McCaskill, a member of the National Board of Directors of the Honor Flight Network, ideated this trip several years ago. He questioned why more African American servicemembers hadn’t participated in the program and realized that part of the reluctance could be due to the historical lack of appreciation shown to them.

“We’re hoping that this will help inspire others who have earned this honor to become a part of it as well,” McCaskill said.

Elder’s military career began in the Army in 1973, fresh out of high school. Following in her brother’s footsteps, she initially faced doubt and discrimination based on her race and gender.

Reflecting on her early days, Elder recalled, “He actually made a bet that, as a female, I would not even make it through basic training, that it was too rough for women.” Despite facing discrimination and limited opportunities compared to her white and male counterparts, Elder persevered and thrived in her military career. Going on to serve in the Navy in 1980 and the Air Force as a flight nurse in 1984, traveling extensively around the world.

Throughout history, Black Americans have faced significant challenges in the military. As McCaskill noted, although they have served since the American Revolution, it wasn’t until the Civil War that they could fight on a legal basis. The racism persisted, with Black service members during World War II fighting “fascism abroad and racism at home.”

While progress has been made since Elder first joined the military, she acknowledges that Black and female service members still do not receive the same recognition as others. “Sometimes, even when I’m wearing a military hat or something, people will ask me, did I serve, or did my husband serve?” Elder said.

Elder faced a decade-long struggle to receive full compensation for her service-connected disabilities, highlighting ongoing issues within the system. “I had to apply several times and appeal several decisions,” Elder said.

This week’s honor flight is a much-welcomed gesture of appreciation for Elder’s service. Having lived in Washington as a member of the Air Force, she last visited the city for a Memorial Day parade last month.

This time, she is especially looking forward to visiting the Women’s Memorial and witnessing the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery for the first time.

For Elder and her fellow veterans, this trip is not only a celebration of Juneteenth but also a powerful acknowledgment of their contributions and sacrifices, reinforcing the importance of honoring those who have served, regardless of race or gender.

