The Honorable Lorraine Cochran-Johnson Announces Runoff Watch Party with Anticipated Historic Victory as First African American Female CEO

CEO candidate seeks to become the first African American female to lead DeKalb County with a message of new vision and results-oriented government that focuses on people and not politics.

DeKalb County CEO Candidate Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is proud to announce her runoff election watch party and victory celebration. Current polls show Cochran-Johnson with a more than 20-point lead against her opponent. The watch party will take place this evening from 8:00PM to 12:00PM at Spice and Sky Hotel and Restaurant, 4401 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341. The watch party is an RSVP only event.

Cochran-Johnson is the former Super District 7 Commissioner of DeKalb County, Georgia. Cochran-Johnson entered a runoff after receiving a majority vote in 156 out of 191 total precincts but fell short of the 50% threshold needed to claim an outright victory. Cochran-Johnson was first elected in 2018 when she defeated incumbent Gregory Adams in a runoff with 67.4% of the vote and was successfully elected to a second term in 2022, after facing two challengers and receiving 77.5% of the vote in the Primary Election.

As a DeKalb County Commissioner, Cochran-Johnson authored groundbreaking legislation and raised the bar in service delivery. She is the author of the Video Surveillance System Ordinance that requires mandatory video cameras at all gas and service stations to keep DeKalb residents safe. She wrote the Small Box Store Ordinance that stopped the proliferation of dollar stores across DeKalb that now serves as model legislation in nine states, garnering national features in the New York Times and on CBS Sunday Morning. As Chair of Public Works and Infrastructure, Cochran-Johnson has saved taxpayers $92 million using mandatory contract audit and oversaw the allocation or more than $1.4 billion in infrastructure investments – representing the highest dollar amount dispersed by a sitting Commissioner in the history of DeKalb County. She is the 2023 Elected Official of the Year by the American Public Works Association and the 2023 Georgia ACT Housing Champion for her workshop series to promote affordable housing.

For media coverage or to schedule an interview with CEO candidate Cochran-Johnson, email andrew@lorraineforchange.com or call 251-605-3743. To learn more about Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and her platform visit www.lorraineforchange.com.

