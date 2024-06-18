Maryland Governor Wes Moore Announces Mass Pardons For Over 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

On June 15, Maryland Governor Wes Moore made a historic move by signing an executive order that pardons over 175,000 marijuana convictions, according to the governor’s office.

The significant announcement took place in Annapolis with state Attorney General Anthony Brown present.

The executive order will affect approximately 100,000 individuals, providing relief for those previously convicted of marijuana-related offenses. The pardons cover more than 150,000 misdemeanor convictions for simple cannabis possession and over 18,000 misdemeanor convictions for the use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Governor Moore’s office emphasized that these pardons reflect the total number of convictions, meaning some individuals may have multiple convictions pardoned through this executive action. This makes Maryland the first state in the U.S. to issue mass pardons for cannabis paraphernalia-related convictions.

During the announcement Governor Moore said “We cannot celebrate the benefits of legalization if we do not address the consequences of criminalization. So I want to be clear: When it comes to cannabis, rolling out one of the best and most equitable legal markets in the country is incredibly important. But that rollout must go hand in hand with pardoning past conduct, and Maryland is going to lead by example.”

The governor’s office reiterated the administration’s commitment in a statement saying that it, “Is committed to promoting social equity and ensuring the fair and equitable administration of justice. Because the use and possession of cannabis is no longer illegal in the state, Marylanders should not continue to face barriers to housing, employment, or educational opportunities based on convictions for conduct that is no longer illegal.”

While the pardons will not result in the release of currently incarcerated individuals, they mark a significant step toward rectifying past injustices. The executive order ensures that the state judiciary will update each individual’s electronic docket, showing that their cannabis-related conviction has been pardoned by the governor. This process is expected to take about two weeks.

Moreover, Governor Moore has directed the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to implement a system to reflect these pardons on individual criminal records, a task that could take up to 10 months to complete, according to the governor’s office.

By leading this progressive initiative, Maryland sets a precedent for other states, emphasizing the importance of addressing the lasting impacts of cannabis criminalization alongside the benefits of legalization.

Governor Moore’s bold action not only supports the creation of a more equitable legal market but also represents a significant step towards healing and justice for thousands of Marylanders.

