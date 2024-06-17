Diddy Returns Keys To New York City At Mayor Eric Adams’ Request

Photo: Getty Images

Diddy has returned the keys to New York City after Mayor Eric Adams requested it back amid the release of a video showing the music mogul assaulting Cassie, per NBC News.

The return comes after Diddy was awarded the New York City Key in September 2023. In May, video obtained by CNN showed Diddy assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Soon after the video’s release, Diddy shared an apology video on social media, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions but had hit “rock bottom” at the time of the incident.

Adams said he was “deeply disturbed” by the footage in a letter sent to Diddy’s communications representative on June 4.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams wrote. “Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.”

Diddy returned the New York City keys less than a week after the letter was sent.

The musician is facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault, trafficking, and other criminal activity. Diddy is also the subject of a federal investigation.

Diddy has denied the allegations waged against him in the lawsuits.