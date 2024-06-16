Jonathan Majors Set To Receive Perseverance Award From Hollywood Unlocked

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors is set to receive the Perseverance Award at the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21, per the Hollywood Reporter.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Perseverance Award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

News that Majors would receive the award comes after he was convicted of reckless assault and harassment in connection to a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was sentenced in April to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, founded by CEO Jason Lee, is also set to honor designer Christian Louboutin with the Innovator Award. Cardi B and Fat Joe will also receive the Inspiration Award and Culture Award, respectively.

The event, held at the Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and include performances from Fantasia Barrino, Lucky Daye, Yellopain, and Karen Clark Sheard. U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and rapper Da Brat and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart are also set to receive awards.

This year’s ceremony will air exclusively on The Zeus Network.

See how social media users reacted to Majors’ upcoming Perseverance Award below.

Did they ever give that award to Tina Turner? Someone who actually survived all obstacles in her life? Or is this award just a special thing given to men who have been accused of assault? — Megan Thee Dragon (@MDragon_12) June 12, 2024

Hahahahaha absurd. — Learned Hand (THIGHS) (@SigmaEsquire03) June 12, 2024

Damn. From plans of an Academy Award campaign to the Zeus network. pic.twitter.com/XvMRKmUkUU — Alexander Nevermind (@AlexNever347) June 12, 2024

Jason Lee is the CEO and Tiffany Haddish the host. So, this makes perfect sense. https://t.co/Lmj3QUC20M — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) June 12, 2024