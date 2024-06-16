Digital Daily

Jonathan Majors Set To Receive Perseverance Award From Hollywood Unlocked

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors is set to receive the Perseverance Award at the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21, per the Hollywood Reporter.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Perseverance Award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

News that Majors would receive the award comes after he was convicted of reckless assault and harassment in connection to a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was sentenced in April to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, founded by CEO Jason Lee, is also set to honor designer Christian Louboutin with the Innovator Award. Cardi B and Fat Joe will also receive the Inspiration Award and Culture Award, respectively.

The event, held at the Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and include performances from Fantasia Barrino, Lucky Daye, Yellopain, and Karen Clark Sheard. U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and rapper Da Brat and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart are also set to receive awards.

This year’s ceremony will air exclusively on The Zeus Network.

See how social media users reacted to Majors’ upcoming Perseverance Award below.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights