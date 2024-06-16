Black Father, Twin Sons Changing Lives One Smile At A Time With Family Dentistry

A beacon of oral health shines brightly in the heart of South Florida. For over three decades, Phanord & Associates, P.A. has been more than just a dental practice; It is a testament to dedication, family and service to the community. Founded in 1988 by Dr. Roger Phanord, a distinguished University of Florida College of Dentistry graduate, this Black-owned dental practice has become a cornerstone for compassionate and affordable oral care.

Dr. Roger’s vision and leadership have paved the way for his sons, Drs. Kyle and Kevin Phanord, to follow in his footsteps. “As a father, seeing my sons embrace this profession and carry on the legacy fills me with immense pride,” says Dr. Roger Phanord. “But more than that, it fills me with hope for the future of dental care and the communities we serve.” What sets Phanord & Associates apart isn’t just their expertise or state-of-the-art technology, which they have in abundance.

It is the Phanord family’s unwavering commitment to changing lives, one smile at a time, Dr. Roger Phanord, alongside his twin sons, Drs. Kevin and Kyle Phanord form a formidable team that goes above and beyond dental care; they are sculptors of confidence and architects of healthy and beautiful smiles. “Growing up in the practice, we witnessed firsthand our father’s commitment to excellence and compassion,” said Dr. Kevin Phanord.

“We also witnessed the importance of patient-centered care. A legacy we proudly continue, honoring his footsteps with every patient we serve,” added, Dr. Kyle Phanord. The legacy of the Phanord family isn’t just confined to the walls of their practice. Each year, they embark on a missionary trip, bringing their expertise and compassion to communities outside the United States. It is a testament to their belief that everyone deserves access to quality dental care regardless of geography.

