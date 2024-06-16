Clarence Thomas Failed To Disclose Several Trips From GOP Donor: Report

Photo: Getty Images

A subpoena of GOP megadonor Harlan Crow revealed several trips and gifts to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that weren’t disclosed, the Senate Judiciary Committee says per NPR.

According to the committee’s subpoena of Crow, Thomas accepted private jet travel from St. Louis to Kalispell, Montana and a flight to Dallas in May 2017. In March 2019, the justice took a roundtrip flight on a jet between Washington D.C. and Savannah, Georgia. Thomas also took a trip from Washington D.C. to San Jose, California, and back.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, addressed the alleged undisclosed findings in a statement.

“The documents also showed private jet travel for the recently-disclosed July 2019 trip to Indonesia; an eight-day yacht excursion for the recently-disclosed July 2019 trip to Indonesia; and private jet travel for the recently-disclosed July 2019 trip to Santa Rosa, California, all of which Thomas failed to disclose in his amendment to his 2019 financial disclosure report last week,” Durbin said. “Additionally, Crow’s documents show different dates for the July 2019 Indonesia trip, further calling into question the accuracy of the details Justice Thomas decides to disclose.”

The results of the subpoena come after Thomas disclosed that he took three private trips in 2022, including one to attend a speech in Texas and another to go on vacation at Crow’s New York estate, in his annual financial disclosure report.

ProPublica first reported that Thomas had failed to disclose luxury vacations, private jet travel, megayacht adventures, and real estate deals he accepted from Crow. The justice previously responded to the report, saying he didn’t think he had to disclose “personal hospitality” from a friend.

The publication also reported that Thomas accepted private school tuition payments for his grandnephew, who he previously said he raised like a son, from Crow.

According to his annual financial disclosure report, Thomas noted that court officials recommended he avoid traveling commercially due to security concerns following the court’s leak draft opinion of Roe v. Wade.