The Home Depot Backyard Hosts Truist Night Market: A Juneteenth Edition In Celebration Of Holiday

In celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day, The Home Depot Backyard (HDBY) is set to host a series of vibrant events and programs under its Arts and Culture collection, provided by The Home Depot Foundation. The festivities kicked off with the highly anticipated Truist Night Market: Juneteenth Edition on June 13.

It was an invigorating atmosphere filled with good vibes, music, and community spirit. That event will be followed by a weekend of free community programs focusing on Health and Wellness, Arts and Culture, and Inspired Learning taking place June 17 and 18.

These sessions will be led by Black-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs, providing a range of enriching experiences.

The Truist Night Market: Juneteenth Edition was a grand celebration of Atlanta’s rich culture and creative spirit, featuring over 30 top Black chefs, restaurateurs, and artisans from the greater Atlanta area.

Attendees indulged in culinary delights from renowned names such as Heritage Supper Club, Harlem Chop, and Ghost Pizza, to name a few. The evening also showcased an array of Black-owned beverage brands, including Greenwood Whiskey, AVM Wine Company, and Anteel Tequila. Local favorites like Creature Comforts Brewing and Tito’s Handmade Vodka also had a presence as well.

Musical entertainment was headlined by Jukebox Band Atlanta, with Atlanta native and socialite Arkeedah McCormick serving as the event’s emcee.

Vendor Village, presented by Truist, highlighted approximately 20 Black-owned businesses. Each of them offering unique products ranging from art and apparel to home decor and skincare. Attendees explored these offerings while enjoying popular activations like the Show Ur Ash mobile cigar lounge and the Spa Signia relaxation experience.

Chaunda Walls, owner of Tupelo Rose Candle Boutique, shared her enthusiasm for being a vendor at the event: “This is my fourth or fifth time participating, and I love the people here. The energy is amazing. It gives the vendors an opportunity to meet the community and bring our handcrafted products out. It’s a whole vibe.”

Reflecting on Juneteenth, Walls added, “I’ve recently started celebrating Juneteenth more actively. It’s wonderful to see more events dedicated to this important day. We’ve even created a special Juneteenth candle for the occasion.”

Since its inception, Truist Night Market, in partnership with Southern Culinary & Creative, has become one of The Home Depot Backyard’s most successful signature event series.

It has highlighted more than 160 local chefs, restaurants, and artisans, drawing thousands of attendees who enjoy live music, craft cocktails, and diverse culinary offerings.

As the city of Atlanta comes together for these events, the spirit of Juneteenth is celebrated through food, music, and shared experiences, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

