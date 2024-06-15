Caroline A. Wanga Talks Top ESSENCE Covers Of All Time, ESSENCE Fest

Ahead of the 30th annual ESSENCE Festival, Caroline A. Wanga, President and CEO of ESSENCE Ventures, sat down with Angie Martinez to discuss the brand’s past, present, and future.

“We released our cover today,” Caroline shared before revealing that “the headliner on this year’s festival cover is the city of New Orleans.”

“We’re so excited about our boo New Orleans, who this festival would not be possible without,” she added while holding up the four new covers of ESSENCE Magazine. The covers, photographed by Emily Buckles, feature the beautiful people of New Orleans.

With covers top of mind, Angie asked Caroline to share her thoughts on the Internet’s list of ESSENCE magazine’s “top eight covers of all time.” While in no particular order, they began with the famed “Box-Office Chocolates” cover, which included “Black Hollywood’s Finest” actors: Morris Chestnut, Mekhi Phifer, Omar Epps, Don Cheadle, Mos Def, Dennis Haysbert, Gary Dourdan, and Damon Wayans.

“Yes, that’s the only answer I have,” Caroline hilariously remarked as Angie held up the cover.

Angie then went on to list seven other fan-favorite covers, including “Whoopi Uncensored,” featuring Whoopi Goldberg, “Share The Spirit,” featuring Diana Ross, and 2020’s 50th Anniversary cover “Black Resilience,” featuring Zendaya.

To see Caroline’s breakdown of ESSENCE’s top eight covers of all time, watch the interview above.

To learn more about the “We Love Us” 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture, click HERE.