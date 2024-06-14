VP Kamala Harris, Quavo To Host Summit On Gun Violence Prevention In Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta next week to host a summit on gang violence with Quavo and TheRocket Foundation. The first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit is a collaboration with VP Harris and the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

The summit aims to uplift community violence intervention (CVI) efforts in Atlanta and beyond. Falling during Gun Violence Prevention Month, the event is set to honor Takeoff’s legacy and life, as well as the lives of the countless victims of gun violence.

It will also feature the catalytic change being made at the local and national level by The Rocket Foundation, which was set up in Takeoff’s honor. The summit will fall on the day of Takeoff’s birthday. Attendees will hear from influential leaders and organizations, connect with dedicated professionals, and participate in the movement to bring more resources to proven solutions and make Atlanta a national model for gun violence reduction. The impact of this gathering resonates as a testament to the enduring legacy of Quavo’s support for the Atlanta community.

The summit will feature two panels: the first — led by Community Justice Action Fund, LIVE FREE, and Cities United — will focus on the gun violence crisis in the United States and how community violence intervention is an effective solution for this issue. The second panel will be focused on youth programs. Led by Youth Over Guns, Offenders Alumni Association, and H.O.P.E. Hustlers, this panel aims to discuss the importance of supporting and investing in youth programs in order to build safer communities and reduce gun violence.

Quavo and Vice President Harris will discuss commonsense solutions to decreasing gun violence and keeping communities safe.

In 2023, Quavo joined forces with Community Justice Action Fund to meet with members of Congress in Washington, D.C. Led by Sen. Raphael Warnock, the discussion involved effective methods to help prevent gun violence in America. It also provided space for Quavo to share how art and culture could be a tool for gun violence prevention.

Following Takeoff’s passing, Quavo and family members created the Rocket Foundation to give back to the community and assist with gun violence prevention.

“The Rocket Foundation is linking up with Community Justice and our nation’s leaders during the ALC (Annual Legislative Conference) to talk about what we need from policymakers to build safer futures for our communities,” Quavo said. “Together, with solutions that come straight from my heart and our neighborhoods, we can tackle this violence head-on and save lives.”

