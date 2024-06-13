Stormi Steele Makes History By Generating $1M In Sales During TikTok Live Session

In a remarkable achievement, Stormi Steele, the founder and CEO of Canvas Beauty, has set a new standard in digital marketing. Steele became the first creator in the history of TikTok to reach $1 million in sales from a single live session, a milestone revealed to her during a phone call with TikTok’s global team following her June 8 live stream.

Known for her role on “Love and Marriage Huntsville,” Steele founded Canvas Beauty in 2018. The brand’s philosophy goes beyond vanity, promoting self-improvement and personal growth.

Canvas Beauty celebrated this accomplishment by sharing a video of the historic live session on TikTok, captioning it, “To be the FIRST person and brand to accomplish this epic feat and being a part of TIKTOK history is a dream come true!”

Steele’s success underscores the transformative power of diversity and inclusivity in the digital marketplace. Her journey from Huntsville, Alabama, to becoming a pivotal figure in the beauty industry showcases her innovation and strategic marketing prowess.

According to a press release, Canvas Beauty’s Body Glaze line has sold over a million units in its debut year, highlighting the brand’s significant impact and mass popularity.

In an interview with Black Enterprise last year, Stormi Steele discussed her unique talent for creating content that drives conversions. “I’m very good at telling people and showing people in content and video format why they need a product, what it does, and getting them excited about it,” Steele said.

This ability has clearly resonated with her audience on TikTok. The launch of Body Glaze on the platform’s shop feature spurred a wave of creator content, resulting in tens of millions of views and widespread popularity.

On the company’s website, she emphasizes the importance of becoming “the highest version of yourself.”

She shared her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, stating, “My obedience is connected to so many other people’s destiny, and I take that to heart the LONNNGGGG WAY!!!”

As she continues to break new ground, Steele is also passionate about helping other brands achieve success on TikTok as well.

Steele’s historic achievement is a true testament to the evolving landscape of digital marketing, where authenticity and connection with the audience can drive unprecedented success.

