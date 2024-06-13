Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival Announces Early Selection Films, Esteemed Advisory Council

Morehouse College has announced the official dates, early selection films, and advisory council for the Sixth Annual Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF), scheduled for September 17-21, 2024, on the Morehouse campus. The five-day event will also be accessible virtually from September 17 to September 27, 2024. Badges are now on sale at a 50 percent discount.

“The early selections for the sixth annual festival exemplify our mission to educate, spark dialogue, and inspire. These films will challenge us to confront complex histories and social issues while highlighting the urgent need for social justice today,” said Kara Walker, executive director of the MCHRFF. “Each film offers a unique perspective, fostering conversations crucial for driving meaningful change.”

This year’s early selections include the following films:

MOSES – 13 Steps | Directed by Michael Wech

MOSES – 13 Steps is a powerful exploration of the life and legacy of Edwin Moses, an unparalleled athlete and visionary, whose triumphs on and off the track catalyzed significant social and scientific change, inspiring generations to hurdle over barriers of all kinds.

Battleground Georgia | Directed by Daresha Kyi

Passionate voter engagement, followed by the fury of those who spread and believed “the big lie” were dominant narratives of the U.S. elections of 2020. Ahead of the 2024 election cycle, in this installment of the Turning Point series, Battleground Georgia becomes the lens through which to view the history of racist voter suppression, the power of grass roots organizing and the tension between old institutions and new ways of thinking about what a vibrant democracy could be.

Farming While Black | Directed by Mark Decena

Farming While Black is a feature-length documentary film which examines the historical plight of Black farmers in the United States and the rising generation reclaiming their rightful ownership to land and reconnecting with their ancestral roots.

Saving the Chattahoochee | Directed by Hal Jacobs

The story of three generations of women who defended the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta.

The Picture Taker | Directed by Phil Bertelsen

From his Memphis studio, Ernest Withers’ nearly 2 million images were a treasured record of Black history, but his legacy was complicated by decades of secret FBI service revealed only after his death. Was he a friend of the civil rights community, or enemy—or both? HARLEM FRAGMENTS | Directed by Cameron Tyler Carr

An Afro-futurist scrapbook storytelling of a Harlem Black family’s beautiful destruction during the 2008 recession. A natural disaster so mesmerizing you can’t look away from the tragedy. Based on true events.

It’s Our Time | Ssuuna Kakumba McKitty

Follows the life of a young Black man in Atlanta exposing the truth untold. Through the characters’ own personal dilemmas, the story touches upon various social issues such as the destruction and dehumanization of black bodies, microaggressions, toxic masculinity, and sexism.

Eli’s Liquor Store | Directed by Alonzo Jones

Eli’s Liquor Store is set in Koreatown circa 1999. It’s the story of Elijah Gooden, a 43-year-old African American man from Atlanta, Georgia. With a degree from Georgia Tech University, he worked in corporate America before moving his family to Los Angeles to start his own business.

Super High: A Period Piece | Directed by Bianca Lambert

In the semi-autobiographical short film Super High: A Period Piece, Amanda battles excruciating period pain caused by fibroids. Desperate for relief, she experiments with a celebrity cannabis brand’s edibles. A dosage mishap catapults her into a surreal, anxiety-filled journey until she awakens.

Under False Colors | Directed by Mickaela Bradford

In Reconstruction Era Memphis, two Black women redefine the words freedom and community by holding and healing one another in the aftermath of a historic massacre.

This year, the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival Advisory Council will provide leadership for the continuous growth and sustainability of the festival. The distinguished members include:

Kiah Clingman , Film Producer, Writer/Director, KiahCan Productions

Angela Harmon , Founder, Angela’s Harmony Productions

Robert Harrell, Director, Strategic Marketing & Partnerships, Kenneth Roberts Agency

Adell Henderson , Publisher, AcknowledgeMINT

Brooke Sonenreich , Events and Education Director, Moonshine Post; Founder, ATLFilmParty

Bronwyn Stallcup , Production Manager, DeKalb Entertainment Commission; Membership Chair, Georgia Production Partnership

Elisee Junior St. Preux , Film Producer, Writer/Director, A La Mode Films

Korstiaan Vandiver, Film Producer, Writer/Director, Blue Angel Entertainment

