Fani Willis’ Office Files Motion With Georgia Court To Dismiss Appeal Seeking Disqualification In Trump RICO Case

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to have an appeal to disqualify Fani Willis dismissed. On June 12, Donald Wakeford of the D.A.’s office filed the motion which involves Willis’ possible removal from the Trump RICO case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals paused the election interference case indefinitely. On June 5, the Georgia Court of Appeals ordered a pause in the case until a ruling is determined if Willis can remain on the case.

This defense’s appeal focuses on Willis’ relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Judge Scott ruled that Willis did not benefit financially from the relationship and the defendants were not harmed in any way.

Yesterday, Wakeford argued that the appeal should be rejected because it was “improvidently granted due to the lack of sufficient evidence.” And added that there “are no grounds for the appeals court to reverse McAfee’s decision, there is no reason for the court to hear the appeal.”

Following the initial ruling by the Court of Appeals to hear the appeal from Trump’s defense, Willis’ team wrote, “There is simply no trial court error to be found in the decision to deny disqualification. Days of evidence and testimony failed to disclose anything like a calculated pre-trial plan designed to prejudice the defendants or secure their convictions. The applicants have not identified any public statement injecting the District Attorney’s personal belief as to the defendants’ guilt or appealing to the public weighing of evidence.”

The entire two-month ordeal that focused on Willis and Wade’s relationship provided political entertainment, but it took away the attention from what was possibly the true crime of Trump and his co-defendant’s allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

