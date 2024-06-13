‘Baddies In Tech’ Curate Speed Networking Event During Atlanta Tech Week

RenderATL and Atlanta Tech Week presented “Baddies In Tech” speed networking event, which aimed to elevate Black professionals.

Sponsored by Switch, this in-person, held at Rock Steady in Atlanta, offered a dynamic opportunity for tech enthusiasts to connect, exchange ideas, and forge valuable connections, marking the start of an exciting week dedicated to technology and innovation.

Baddies In Tech is committed to creating safe spaces for women of color in tech, offering a sense of belonging and empowerment. Founded to support women who often find themselves as the only person of color in their work environment, Baddies In Tech aims to provide mentorship and pave the way for future leaders in the tech industry.

The event at Rock Steady was a testament to this mission, with attendees from various industries filling the venue to network and share their experiences.

It was an innovative way of connecting, as tech professionals mingled, exchanged ideas, and shared their passion for technology in brief sessions around the room.

The event drew a sizable crowd, from seasoned professionals to those just starting out in the industry, all eager to connect and learn from one another.

Erika Seda, a software sales representative at tech startup Exetera, is new to the Tech industry and wanted to meet more Black professionals in the space. “It’s been really awesome meeting everybody and seeing what everyone is doing. The way it was curated is amazing, providing so many networking opportunities with other Black tech professionals in Atlanta.”

Alexia Beard, a student at Atlanta Metropolitan State College, also found the event inspiring. “I’m in a program called Year Up, where we do six months of learning at college and six months of an internship,” she said. “Networking is super important, and events like this are invaluable for making connections and learning from others in the field.”

Baddies In Tech was founded to support and uplift women of color in the tech industry, challenging stereotypes and redefining what a technologist looks like. The organization focuses on creating pathways for women to advance in their careers and reach leadership positions, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and community support.

The success of the speed networking event highlights the growing influence and interest of both women and men of color in technology. It also shows the importance of creating inclusive spaces where they can thrive.

As Atlanta Tech Week continues, events like these will play a crucial role in fostering a more diverse and inclusive community across many industries.

About Post Author