Malawi Vice President, 9 Others Killed In Plane Crash

Photo: Getty Images

A plane crash in the Chikangawa forest left Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others dead.

During an address to the nation on Tuesday (June 11), Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed that Chilima was killed in the plane crash, per USA Today.

“I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all that it has turned out to be at terrible tragedy,” Chakwera said. “The search and rescue team has found the aircraft … completely destroyed with no survivors as all passengers on board will killed on impact.”

Chilima was flying in a military aircraft headed for the city of Mzuzu from Lilongwe, the capital. The vice president was set to attend the funeral of a prominent lawyer on Monday (June 10) before the plane disappeared from the radar.

According to reports, air traffic controllers lost contact with the pilot after issuing a warning to not land in Mzuzu due to foggy conditions. More than 600 individuals were sent out to search for the plane. Chakwera said he had also contacted neighboring countries along with the U.S., British, Norwegian, and Israeli governments for help in providing “specialized technologies” to enhance the search and rescue mission.

Former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, the ex-wife of former President Bakili Muluzi, was among the seven passengers killed in the crash. Three military crew members were also involved in the deadly plane crash.

Chilima was considered a likely candidate to run against Chakwera for the presidency next year.