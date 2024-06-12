Enchanting Dead At 26: Passing Of Gucci Mane’s Former Artist Highlights Increasing Drug Overdoses Among Black Women

The music world mourns the loss of Texas-based rapper Enchanting, who tragically passed away following an overdose that left her in intensive care.

Enchanting, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry, was only 26 years old.

Enchanting was a rising star in the rap community, having been signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label until earlier this year. Known for her unique “Trap-n-Blues” style, she quickly garnered a significant following. Larry’s music, which she hoped would help others find peace through shared experiences, resonated with many. Her YouTube channel accumulated over four million views, and she enjoyed around 660,000 monthly streams on Spotify.

A representative from her management team revealed to The Shade Room details leading to Enchanting’s last moments saying, “She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried,” the representative said.

Her boyfriend, MotionGod Bandman, shared a poignant message on Facebook saying, “You finally found that peace that you was looking for you. Y’all hurt me bad.”

The rapper’s journey began in Germany, where she was born into an Army family before moving to Atlanta and finally settling in Fort Worth, Texas. Music had always been a part of her life, starting with the church choir and continuing through her high school years as a cheerleader.

After graduation, she worked in hair and nails before fully dedicating herself to music. In 2020, Enchanting featured on the mixtape “Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer,” further cementing her place in the rap industry. She also collaborated with renowned producer J White, who has crafted hits for artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Enchanting’s untimely death highlights the ongoing mental health and substance abuse struggles impacting Black women in America.

Data from the CDC shows a significant rise in fatal drug overdoses among Black women in recent years. From 2015 to 2021, overdose deaths nearly tripled.

The number of years of life lost increased significantly from 58,170 to 178,822, according to a research letter published in JAMA Psychiatry. On average, each overdose death led to a loss of 34.8 years of life, and this trend appears to be worsening.

Black women in America face unique mental health challenges including the fact that they are about half as likely to seek mental health care. Aditonally, in 2019, Black female high school students were 60% more likely to attempt suicide compared to their non-Hispanic white peers.

These alarming statistics highlight the critical need for Black women and girls to prioritize their mental health. It is imperative that we support each other and seek help when necessary.

As the community reflects on the life and legacy of Enchanting, it is a stark reminder of the importance of mental health and the devastating impact of substance abuse. Her music and influence will be remembered by fans and peers alike.

