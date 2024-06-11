Young Thug’s Lawyer Held In Contempt During YSL RICO Trial: A.R. Shaw Discusses With BlackPressUSA TV

The YSL RICO trial took another interesting turn after Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, was held in contempt. On June 10, Judge Ural Glanville held Steel in contempt after a contentious exchange. Steel was upset that the defense was not present as Glanville and the prosecution questioned witness Kenneth Copeland during a private meeting.

Glanville wanted to know how Steel found out about the meeting, but Steel refused to give up any information on his source. As a result, Glanville held Steel in contempt and ordered him to report to the notorious Fulton County Jail. Steel was sentenced to 20 days in jail, which can be served on weekends. Steel requested that he be allowed to serve his time with Young Thug at the Cobb County Jail. Glanville agreed to Steel’s request.

ADW’s executive editor A.R. Shaw discusses the matter with “Let It Be Known News” on BlackPressUSA TV.

View video below:

