Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Denies Ga. State Rep. Angela Moore’s Membership [VIDEO]

Recently reelected state representative Angela Moore has been outed for claiming that she is a member in good standing with the illustrious Greek letter sorority Delta Sigma Theta, a claim Moore has been making since the early 2000s. After her opponent, Dee Haigler in the hotly contested race to represent District 91in DeKalb and Rockdale counties in the Georgia Senate raised issues regarding the veracity of Moore’s claims, the sorority’s president entered the discussion to clarify Moore;s standing.

Dorcas Washington, Delta Sigma Theta’s executive director announced that Moore was not now or had ever been a Delta.

“We conducted an extensive review of our membership records and conferred with the alleged initiation chapter. We can confirm that Ms. Angela Moore is not, and has not ever been, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,” Dorcas Washington explained.

Moore in a convoluted explanation for the falsity of the claim, blamed a name change mistake following her divorce for the confusion regarding her status with the organization, although she admits she is not a member.

Moore’s misrepresentations to her constituents don’t end with the Delta controversy, she has also claimed to be an obstetrician-gynecologist as well as a military veteran, both of which have not been confirmed by governing bodies for either. In fact, Moore is apparently back peddling on both claims and spinning a new story that she worked with OBGYN’s although she is not a medical doctor, and her claims of military service are prompted by a history of her family’s commitment to serving in the military.

The representative used her WSBTV interview to address further allegations thrown her way, Among the claims were those surrounding Moore’s professional background as an OBGYN as well as her status as a veteran.

