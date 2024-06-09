DaKodah Searcy, 8-Year-Old Georgia Child, Passes Away Following Battle With Rare Brain Tumor

On June 7, 8-year-old DaKodah Searcy passed at CHOA (Children’s Hospital of Atlanta). Searcy, a native of Crawford County, Gerogia, became a beloved figure after he was diagnosed with a bithalamic brain tumor.

His beloved grandmother Nichole Hart-Boykins, grandfather Christopher Boykins Sr., and parents worked with community leaders to provide DaKodah with normalcy as he battled the rare condition.

DaKodah left quite a positive impression on countless people, but he inadvertently brought countless people from all walks of life together. The special bond he shared with his grandmother, Nicole, (who wore multiple hats) as not only his doting grandmother, but also as his legal guardian, advocate, never went unnoticed. DaKodah ultimately became who he was because of who his grandmother Nicole.



While the initial intended plan was to raise enough funds to help this family be able to get this little boy the best of care (both in-state & out-of-state), help pay for the exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses for specialized medications that insurance fails to cover, and erase the cost(s) of building what was going to be called ‘DaKodah’s Mini Man Cave‘ (which was to consist of one additional bedroom & one full bathroom being built onto his grandmother’s tiny house), the Creator called for DaKodah to come home to Paradise and enjoy the comforts of a far more magnificent room He had already prepared for DaKodah in God’s illustrious mansion.



The revised plan now is to encourage people to step up and donate to an equally important cause…or what will now be known as the ‘Support the Family of DaKodah Searcy Campaign.’ Being that Mrs. Nicole Hart-Boykins literally sacrificed so much (including her own job as a member of the Crawford County Board of Education in Georgia, which was not sympathetic to her situation) in terms of her being available to assure DaKodah was able to receive the best of care, the countless out-of-pocket expenses she and her husband have paid for costly medications, and miscellaneous expenses that involve simultaneously taking care of a sick child and a household, and to assist with providing DaKodah with a proper funeral service fit for a Prince, we are asking for small gestures in the form of your financial assistance and that of other empathetic thinking people.

