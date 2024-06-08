Kendrick Lamar Gives Surprise Speech At College Commencement Ceremony

One month after being involved in arguably the greatest rap battle in hip-hop history, Kendrick Lamar made his first public appearance at Compton College’s commencement ceremony.

A surprise guest speaker who was not on the original commencement program, the Compton native gave the graduates words of inspiration.

“I’m proud of the graduates out here,” Kendrick said. “You all had a lot of hardship. Not only at your house, and your communities, but most importantly within yourself. And that’s the toughest thing to overcome. And we’re still growing day-by-day, brick-by-brick, making sure that we develop, not only on the physical form, but in the spiritual.”

Kendrick was also spoke about being raised in Compton and finding greatness within a city that is often viewed for the turbulent issues.

“When I [travel] to other cities and countries, I’m proud to say I’m from Compton,” he said. “This is where I’m from. I still believe in Compton. I think we have some of the most incredible individuals, creators, and intellectuals. And I still believe in everything that we’re doing. I still believe it’s time that we change the narratives.”

Kendrick completed his speech by encouraging the graduates to plan, push through hardships, and alway maintain belief.

“It’s all about taking these resources and taking what you learned and implemented the plan,” he said. “You will have hardships, tribulations. But guess what? You got somebody special behind your corner and all around you. And that’s God. Period.”

View full speech below:

