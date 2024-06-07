PEPSI® and Pinky Cole Hayes of Slutty Vegan, Search for Best Black-Owned Restaurants in the Nation

Business mogul Pinky Cole Hayes, a Clark Atlanta graduate and founder of Slutty Vegan is lending her considerable resources and expertise to help identify the next big food and restaurant sensation for the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty challenge.

Cole, recently named to the prestigious list of TIME 100 Next influencers and power players is calling on foodie fans to nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurant to maximize business assistance and support opportunities for the winning restaurant, which will receive one-on-one business mentoring from Cole and access to significant business resources from PepsiCo and Cole Hayes.

“The Restaurant Loyalty program really speaks to all of the things that I do now. There are tons of Black-owned restaurants that are so amazing, but people haven’t heard about them because they just don’t get the recognition that they deserve,” explains Cole adding that both she and her husband Derrick Hayes of Big Dave Cheesesteaks are both beneficiaries of the Pepesi Dig In Restaurant Royalty program.

“Slutty Vegan wouldn’t be where it is today without its community of fans. From the start, they’ve been dedicated and loyal in supporting Slutty Vegan’s journey from a food truck to a multi-city restaurant chain and $100 million brand. That’s why I’m thrilled to be partnering with Pepsi Dig In, a platform that has been there for me since the beginning, to inspire even more foodies to be vocal about their favorite restaurants and help crown them Restaurant Royalty,” shared Pinky Cole Hayes.

“I wanted to be a part of calling attention to [this program], especially because I like to call myself a cultural anchor. So if I can lift up other entrepreneurs as I continue to grow, then it gives me a sense of fulfillment to continue to live out loud with my dreams. So I’m excited to be in partnership with PepsiCo and helping them find the best Black-owned restaurants in America,” says Cole Hayes

This year’s Restaurant Royalty program will also unlock additional business resources for the five most-nominated restaurants, including point-of-sale hardware courtesy of Square, as well as digital and financial tools to enable future growth. The restaurants will also receive $4,000 in Yelp digital media credits and digital amplification by Pepsi Dig In and EatOkra, the largest database of Black-owned restaurants, plus be enrolled in Black Restaurants Deliver, a program designed in partnership with Figure 8 Logistics to help build online presence and ordering capabilities.

To find Black-owned restaurants, foodies can visit EatOkra and nominate their favorite at DigInShowLove.com. For further information, visit PepsiDigIn.com and follow @PepsiDigIn on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok for the latest updates.

Fans have until June 30 to submit their favorite local restaurant on DigInShowLove.com and enter for a chance to win one of several food-centric experiences. This year, Pepsi Dig In is giving away multiple chances for fans to get their culinary fix across the country, including a grand prize trip for two to football’s biggest game in New Orleans in 2025, an intimate chef’s table experience in New York City, an opportunity to take part in the 2024 Pepsi Dig In Day celebrations, curated food tours, and roundtrip JetBlue travel certificates to embark on their next adventure. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void Where Prohibited. U.S. res. of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 6/30/24. Rules: DigInShowLove.com.

