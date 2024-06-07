Earn Your Leisure Announces $100,000 Invest Fest Pitch Competition In Honor Of Nipsey Hussle

Invest Fest is back with a major announcement. This year, the festival introduces the inaugural Nipsey Hussle Business Grant: a $100,000 Invest Fest Pitch Competition.

This exciting new initiative is set to provide a substantial boost to one exceptional entrepreneur, continuing the legacy of the late great Nipsey Hussle by supporting those who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence and purposeful entrepreneurship.

The Nipsey Hussle Business Grant is made possible through a collaboration between Invest Fest, Microsoft, and The Marathon. The competition aims to honor Nipsey Hussle’s enduring legacy by empowering entrepreneurs who embody his spirit of innovation and community upliftment.

The top four finalists will have the unique opportunity to present their business ideas on the main stage of Invest Fest 2024, competing for the grand prize of $100,000 to help realize their business dreams.

Founded in 2019, the Neighborhood Nip Foundation seeks to extend Nipsey Hussle’s vision of inspiring and supporting the community, particularly underprivileged youth. The foundation recently participated as an official charity partner in the 2024 LA Marathon. The event garnered over 65 participants who ran 26.2 miles. The proceeds went towards the redevelopment of the Nipsey Hussle Plaza, which is located at 3420 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. The plaza houses the foundation’s headquarters, marking the original location of The Marathon Store.

The revitalized Nipsey Hussle Plaza is set to become a cornerstone for community development, offering a wide range of programs and services for students from elementary through high school. These initiatives will be led by foundation staff and community volunteers, focusing on both academic and creative pursuits, including music and studio access.

Additionally, the plaza will feature exclusive access to The Marathon Store that isn’t offered to the public as well as free haircuts at Steve’s Barber Shop, named in honor of Hussle’s childhood friend and business partner, Stephen “Fatts” Donaldson.

Applications for the Nipsey Hussle Business Grant will be thoroughly reviewed following the submission deadline, with successful candidates notified via email by Aug. 16, 2024.

Invest Fest 2024 is set to be a landmark event, last year they attracted over 50,000 attendees spanning three days. With the introduction of the Nipsey Hussle Business Grant highlighting the festival’s commitment to supporting and celebrating Black entrepreneurship, that number is sure to rise.

For more information on the Nipsey Hussle Business Grant and how to apply, visit Invest Fest’s official website by clicking here.

