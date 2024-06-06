Op-Ed: Georgia Court Allows Trump To Dodge RICO Case Until After The Election, Attacks On Fani Willis Continue

Donald Trump received a major break after a Georgia court paused his election interference case indefinitely. On June 5, the Georgia Court of Appeals ordered a pause in the case until a ruling is determined if Fani Willis can remain on the case.

As a result, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is prevented from moving forward with pretrial motions.

This appeal focuses on Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade. Judge Scott ruled that Willis did not benefit financially from the relationship and the defendants were not harmed in any way.

Willis’ team wrote, “There is simply no trial court error to be found in the decision to deny disqualification. Days of evidence and testimony failed to disclose anything like a calculated pre-trial plan designed to prejudice the defendants or secure their convictions. The applicants have not identified any public statement injecting the District Attorney’s personal belief as to the defendants’ guilt or appealing to the public weighing of evidence.”

The entire two-month ordeal that focused on Willis and Wade’s relationship provided political entertainment, but it took away the attention from what was possibly the true crime of Trump and his co-defendant’s allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

Trump has faced multiple charges, federal and state, across the nation. Last week in New York, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records prior to the 2016 election. Prosecutors proved that Trump was involved in an illegal conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election in connection with concealing hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The New York case reveals that Trump was willing to falsify documents in order to mislead the public during his run to the White House. In turn, a case can be made of a pattern of corruption that started before he was elected in 2016, and continued after he loss to Joe Biden in 2022.

Although Trump’s proximity to crime has followed him over the last four years, most political figures in his party have continued to support.

They have also attacked any prosecutor or judge who has attempted to hold Trump accountable, including Fani Willis.

Willis’ life changed after she decided to indict former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants over the 2020 election interference. The case created turmoil for Willis who began to receive death threats and letters filled with racial slurs.

On Christmas Eve, someone doxxed Willis by claiming that they killed a woman inside of her home. Her daughter was at the home at the time.

“‘I’ve got men going to your house, your house has been doxed, they say they’ve killed a woman inside.’ I cannot tell you the level of terror I had thinking my 26-year-old child was dead,” Willis shared during a speech in May.

Willis’ attempt to hold a convicted felon accountable has caused chaos in her personal and professional life. Citizens should take a closer look at the elected officials who continue to provide his protection.

About Post Author