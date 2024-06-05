Sesame Street the Musical Opens at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta

Rockefeller Studios proudly announces performances for Sesame Street the Musical at the Center for Puppetry Arts opened on yesterday, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The musical made its world premiere with two sold-out Off-Broadway runs in 2022 and 2023. Rockefeller Studios is a leader in quality family entertainment, and Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind the iconic “Sesame Street” television series.



“There is only one place in Atlanta that seemed a natural fit to bring The Muppets from Sesame Street to the stage – and that’s the Center for Puppetry Arts,” says the show’s creator, Jonathan Rockefeller. “We cannot wait for Sesame Street the Musical to take up residency here, and eagerly await our fans’ reactions when Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle, and their other furry friends grace the Atlanta stage.”



“The Center for Puppetry Arts is thrilled to partner with Rockefeller Productions to bring Sesame Street the Musical to Atlanta!” says Executive Director Beth Schiavo. “As the home of the largest collection of Jim Henson puppets in the world, the Center is the perfect venue for guests to experience this incredible musical and to see iconic Sesame Street characters on display in our museum.”



“It’s the summer of Sesame Street!” said Jennifer Ahearn, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships, Sponsorship and Themed Entertainment. “As we’ve done for the last 53 years, we’re so excited to continue sharing the laughter, song, and joy of Sesame Street with all of our littlest friends, families and fans.”



The family-favorite production received rave reviews during its debut engagement, with critics calling it “a playful and captivating on-ramp to a love of show business” (The New York Times) and “an experience like no other” (TheaterMania).



The musical features beloved Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, and more – in their original puppet forms – singing both classic songs from the long-running children’s TV series in the U.S., as well as new songs written for the production by songwriters Tom Kitt (Almost Famous), Tony nominee Helen Park (KPOP), and Nate Edmondson.



For more information about Sesame Street the Musical, please visit sesamestreetmusical.com.



For more information about the Center for Puppetry Arts, please visit puppet.org. To reach their box office, call 404-873-3391 or email tickets@puppet.org.

