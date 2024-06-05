Mayor Andre Dickens Says Water Service Fully Restored Across Atlanta Following Days Of Disruption

After five days of disruption following multiple water main breaks across the city of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens announced that water service has been fully restored.

“We are pleased to announce that water service has been fully restored across our city. Our dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to resolve the issue, and I applaud them for their service,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our residents and businesses during this challenging time. Together, we have demonstrated the resilience that defines our city.”

On May 31, two water main breaks occurred at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Dr, and another one at 11th Street NE and West Peachtree St. Thousands of residents and businesses in downtown and midtown Atlanta were without water over the weekend. Government offices effected included Georgia State Capitol, the Georgia Supreme Court and Atlanta City Hall.

Dickens and his office has worked closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for assistance. The agency will also provide an assessment on the entire water system which has been plagued due to dated infrastructure.

“We have sought their assistance because they have the most experience in handling a crisis like this,” the mayor stated. “They will help us develop a plan to assess and evaluate our aging infrastructure.”

With today’s restoration, DWM is following its flushing protocols for the water system as a precautionary measure and has tested the affected zones to confirm that the public water in the system is safe for all purposes. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will inform the Department of Watershed Management when the advisory can be lifted.

The boil water advisory is still in effect out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory.

Although water has been restored, several city facilities will remain closed today. Atlanta Public Schools cancelled summer school for the third day. And two Fulton County Board of Health facilities will be closed, the location at 10 Park Place and 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

