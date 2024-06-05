Daughters Beyond Incarceration to Attend Southern Black Girls Conference in Atlanta

Hosting discussions about impacts of parental incarceration and the power of youth-led advocacy

Daughters Beyond Incarceration, a Louisiana non-profit championing support for youth impacted by parental incarceration, is thrilled to announce that its mentees will be participating in the SOLD OUT Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium– Black Girls Dream Conference being hosted at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta from June 7-8, 2024. This annual event gathers girls aged 12 and up from various organizations across the South to share valuable experiences and lessons.

The SBGC will kick off with a welcoming ceremony, followed by a series of diverse workshops designed to impart new knowledge and skills. These workshops also provide invaluable opportunities for networking with other youth and professionals. DBI’s participation in the conference will not only expand the organization’s outreach but also highlight the brilliance and resilience of its mentees.

Highlighting Youth Voices

DBI mentees will take the stage to educate adults on better ways to support young people and advocate for youth voices. The girls will share insights to help their peers understand the impacts of parental incarceration on their daily lives.

For the second year, DBI mentees will provide profound insights and discussions to conference attendees during two informative sessions. The panel “Transformative Justice: Building Supportive Systems for Black Girls with Incarcerated Parents” will feature candid discussions about navigating the complexities of familial incarceration and its ripple effects on the lives of those impacted. A DBI workshop titled “The Innovation Begins with Us” will equip Black girls with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to advocate for social change and equity in their communities. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the power of youth-led advocacy and its potential to drive meaningful policy change.

Having an Impact

Last year, DBI was instrumental in getting a new law passed in Louisiana that would allow incarcerated parents to virtually attend their child’s graduation. This year at the urging of DBI policy fellows, lawmakers passed an amendment to that bill that directs the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to also permit incarcerated parents to virtually attend other educational events like award ceremonies and parent-teacher conferences involving their children.

The passage of this legislation means more than 94,000 children in the state of Louisiana like Jones would be able to experience the benefits of parental involvement. For more information about Daughters Beyond Incarceration and our participation in the conference, please contact Casey F. McGee at proclaimprgroup@gmai.com or (504) 810-3565.

