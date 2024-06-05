Celebrating Black Music Month: 10 Women Who Are Breaking Barriers Across Various Music Genres

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed June as Black Music Month, a time to honor the profound musical contributions of African Americans.

This month of appreciation has arrived once again, and it’s the perfect opportunity to spotlight some of the incredible Black women artists who are making waves across various genres.

Here are 10 artists you should know:

1. Miko Marks – Country Music Artist

Miko Marks is breaking barriers in the country music scene with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Her albums like “Our Country” explore societal themes like race while blending traditional country sounds that create a unique and captivating experience.

2. Ashlie Amber – Pop Country Artist

Ashlie Amber brings a vibrant pop sensibility to country music, infusing her songs with catchy hooks and infectious energy. Known for her dynamic stage presence and strong vocal performances, Amber is quickly becoming a rising star. She appeared on American Idol in 2012 and has been nominated for multiple Henry Awards for her dominating leading roles in renowned musicals such as The Color Purple, Spamalot, and RENT.

3. Peyton – R&B Artist

Peyton’s smooth, soulful sound has earned her a dedicated following in the R&B world. Her music is characterized by lush arrangements and intimate lyrics that delve into themes of love, heartache, and self-discovery. Peyton’s ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level sets her apart as a true artist.

4. Yaya Bey – Alternative R&B Artist

Yaya Bey is a Brooklyn singer-songwriter in the alternative R&B scene, known for her genre-defying sound and thought-provoking lyrics. Her music often explores personal experiences, offering a raw and honest perspective into Black womanhood. Her 2024 album ‘Ten Fold’ is the artist’s first project without a specific theme or narrative.

5. Chapel Hart Band – Country Trio

Chapel Hart is a dynamic country trio composed of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle. Their harmonies and storytelling are at the heart of their music, which blends traditional country with modern influences. Albums like ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’ showcase their melodic harmonies.

6. Tiera Kennedy – R&B Country Artist

Alabama native Tiera Kennedy seamlessly fuses R&B and country music, creating a sound that is both fresh and familiar. Her rich vocals and relatable lyrics draw listeners in, while her genre-blending style sets her apart in the music industry. She collaborated on ‘Blackbiird’ from Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ album and recently released her lead single “I Ain’t A Cowgirl” from her own upcoming album.

7. Arlo Parks – Indie Pop/Neo Soul Artist

Arlo Parks has quickly made a name for herself with her introspective lyrics and soothing vocals. Her music, which spans multiple genres including Pop/Rock, Alternative/Indie Rock, Adult Alternative Pop/Rock and Alternative R&B, offers a poignant look at life’s complexities. Parks’ authenticity and poetic storytelling have earned her critical acclaim, as displayed by her 2023 studio album ‘My Soft Machine.’

8. KIRBY – Contemporary Soul/R&B Artist

Kirby Lauryen Dockery, also known by her stage names Kirby Lauryn or KIRBY, has a powerful voice and soulful sound that have made her a standout in contemporary R&B. Hailing from Memphis, KIRBY, who refers to herself as the granddaughter of soul, prefers the title of song therapist over singer or songwriter. KIRBY is the gifted mind behind hits like “FourFiveSeconds” by Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney, “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato, “Die With You” by Beyoncé.

9. Ayra Starr – Afropop Artist

Nigerian singer/songwriter Ayra Starr is an Afropop sensation, bringing a fresh and vibrant energy to the genre. Her infectious rhythms and catchy melodies have made her a rising star in the music world. Starr’s dynamic performances and charismatic presence have captivated audiences around the globe. Songs like ‘The Year I Turned 21’ and ‘Last Heartbreak Song’ explore themes that give Black girls a new kind of voice.

10. Adia Victoria – Alternative/Rock Artist

Adia Victoria’s music is a bold blend of alternative and rock, characterized by its gritty sound and unapologetic lyrics. Her work often explores themes of identity, race, and womanhood, offering a powerful commentary on the world around. She has released several projects over the years including her notable debut album ‘Beyond the Bloodhounds’ in 2016.

Black Music Month spotlights the diverse and dynamic contributions of artists that have woven the fabric of Black music in this country and beyond. As we celebrate Black Music Month, let’s honor some of the incredible Black women who are pushing boundaries, breaking barriers, and enriching the musical landscape with their talent and creativity.

About Post Author