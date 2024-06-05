Angel Reese Makes It Known That It’s Not Only One Person Boosting The WNBA

Amidst growing popularity of the WNBA, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has voiced her significant role within the league. During a press conference held in Chicago on June 3, she challenges the narrative that attributes the WNBA’s rise solely to players like Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

Reese, who was the No. 7 overall pick, traced the surge in attention back to her performance in the 2023 NCAA National Championship game. “I’ve been dealing with this for two years now,” Reese said, addressing her reputation as the “bad guy” in women’s basketball. Embracing this label, Reese emphasized, “…look where women’s basketball is,” making it clear that the sport’s increasing popularity isn’t due to one player alone. “It’s because of me, too, and I want you to realize that…It’s not just because of one person.”

The 22-year-old player acknowledged the collective efforts of all WNBA players in propelling the sport forward and boosting ticket sales. Chicago Sky rookies like Kamilla Cardoso and Brynna Maxwell have also attracted attention to the league as well.

Reese’s comments came on the heels of a notable game against the Indiana Fever on June 1. During this game, a flagrant-1 foul by Reese’s teammate Chennedy Carter on Caitlin Clark sparked much heated debate online.

The incident, which involved Carter fouling Clark to the ground, sparked criticism from fans. Reese found herself in the spotlight again after celebrating from the sidelines following the foul, which was captured in a video that drew Carter’s approval. Carter commented on the video, saying, “my dawg fasho…got all my teammates.”

As a result of the incident, Reese was fined $1,000 for not engaging with the media post-game, and her team received a $5,000 fine for non-compliance with league media policies.

On Monday, Reese was questioned about the altercation, and Carter addressed the foul for the first time, highlighting that Clark appeared to be “clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana.”

Ultimately, the Indiana Fever triumphed over the Chicago Sky with a close 71-70 victory. The teams are set to face each other again on Sunday, June 16, according to the Chicago Sky’s 2024 schedule.

This game, along with the team’s June 23 matchup, which had nearly sold out shortly after tickets went on sale, underscores the growing fan interest in the WNBA.

As the season plays out, Angel Reese’s fortifying presence will continue to cultivate a new aspect in women’s basketball. As she stated, her talent and influence is sure to shape the narrative surrounding women’s basketball and the WNBA for decades to come.

