Megan Thee Stallion Overcomes Obstacles, Performs With Latto, And Announces New Album During Atlanta Tour Stop

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” tour made its way to Atlanta in the midst of catastrophic water crisis. On the first scheduled date of the two-night performance, Mayor Andre Dickens called a state of emergency after two water-main breaks impacted downtown Atlanta.

For safety reasons, the shows at State Farm Arena were rescheduled.

“After speaking with the Mayor’s office regarding the continued water leak issues affecting downtown Atlanta, the City of Atlanta is unable to accommodate the Megan Thee Stallion performance scheduled for tonight,” Megan Thee Stallion shared on social media.

After two nights of delays, Megan Thee Stallion finally hit the stage at State Farm Arena on June 2.

Megan entered the stage from below with flame projectors blazing and images of fire on four large LED screens. In a sense, it was a moment for Megan, similar to the phoenix, to rise from the ashes after a tumultuous past four years. Backed by a live band and eight dancers, Megan brought the theatrics.

She went for the jugular from the beginning rapping lyrics to “Ungrateful” which takes aim at several artists and the industry. “They sayin’ my name, And I can’t keep just lettin’ it fly (nope), They gotta sub, they gotta tweet, They gotta go get they homegirl for me,” she rapped.

Megan was also able to highlight personal achievements on “Thot S—” receiving loud cheers when she rapped, “Everything I eat go straight to my pockets, 2021, I graduated college!”

During the performance, she also made the first announcement of her new album “Megan” which will debut on June 28.

The other surprise was a guest appearance from Atlanta native Latto. The two previewed a remix to “Sunday Service.” Glorilla also returned to the stage and performed “Wanna Be.”

Other hits that were performed include “BOA,” “Hiss,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “Body.”

Megan wrapped her show with the Beyoncé collaboration “Savage.”

Overall, Megan proved that she can headline one of the largest national tours of 2024.

