Atlanta Board of Education Announces Historical Teacher Salary Increase

Atlanta Public Schools teachers and staff to receive pay increase

The Atlanta Public School Board of Education is proud to announce the approval of the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) 2025 budget, which includes an 11 percent increase in teacher pay and a 3 to 5 percent cost of living adjustment for staff across the district. The vote was held at its Monday, June 3, board meeting.

In a released statement the ABOE said: “The Atlanta Board of Education voted 7-2 to accept the Administration’s recommendation to deny the five-year start-up charter petition for Tapestry Public Charter School Atlanta. In line with its governance role, the vote taken by the Board tonight affirms the Administration’s rationale for denial of this charter petition, including concerns about the proposed school’s capacity to address the range of needs for APS students most in need of special education services and the potential impact of opening this new school on district operations. The Board and Administration continue their commitment to supporting all APS students, including those with special needs.”

This is the largest teacher pay increase approved by the Board in APS history. This pay increase ensures that teachers and staff are recognized for their tireless efforts to ensure all students receive high-quality instruction and support. This increase was possible due to the APS leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle, CFO Lisa Bracken, Board Chair Erika Mitchell, Budget Commission Chair Katie Howard, Budget Commission Member Cynthia Briscoe Brown, Budget Commission Member Alfred Shivy Brooks and the Board’s commitment to increasing teacher pay and strengthening culture and climate for its educators and staff.

“This significant pay increase will positively impact our teachers, which was a focus throughout the budget process,” Mitchell said. “I appreciate the Budget Commission’s work with Superintendent Battle, along with every Board member’s participation in the process. The budget is an important lever the Board has to improve student outcomes and teacher morale, and we must ensure it aligns with our priorities and needs for the greatest impact on our students.”

“We know that the true value of our dedicated employees’ work and contribution is difficult to quantify or put on a salary schedule, but we are committed to providing competitive salaries that will allow them to better feed their families while helping us retain our outstanding workforce,” said APS Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle. “We are grateful that our board members share this belief.”

Other highlights from the approved 2024 to 2025 school year budget include:

● $11.8 million for the Superintendent’s “Readers are Leaders” initiative focused on ensuring all students are reading on grade level

● $9 million for Special Education–one of the district’s greatest needs

● $15.4 million for a new in-house Nutrition Program

● $720,000 for Safety and Security

● $7.8 million for one additional position at every school to support the whole child

Some of these new funds were achieved through the reductions in APS’s Central Office staff in an effort to provide more money to the schools.

“This budget has been a true team effort, and the Budget Commission is thankful for Superintendent Battle, our colleagues who engaged in the budget development process this year and past budget cycles to ensure we could achieve this for our teachers and staff,” Howard said. “ The 2025 budget sets the solid foundation that will be required to significantly increase student growth and outcomes for all our APS students. I look forward to improving and sharpening this focus during the 2026 budget to hone in on our student’s most critical needs to reflect our current school populations.”

To learn more about The Atlanta Board of Education, please visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/Page/17672.

