White Writer Slammed After Disguising Himself As Black Man For Research

A white writer is facing backlash for disguising himself as a Black man for research for his new book.

On Tuesday (May 28), Sam Forster took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the release of his book “Seven Shoulders: Taxonomizing Racism in Modern America.” Forster noted that he disguised himself as a Black man to gain a first-hand account of racism in America.

“Last summer, I disguised myself as a Black man and traveled throughout the United States to document how racism persists in American society,” Forster tweeted alongside a photo of the book cover. “Writing Seven Shoulders was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done as a journalist. It’s out on May 30th.”

Social media users blasted the white author for his research methods.

“U had to do blackface to understand the issues black ppl face….?” one X user questioned.

U had to do blackface to understand the issues black ppl face….? — court (@k1llacourt) May 28, 2024

“Oh gtfoh….did it ever occur go you to maybe..idk TALK TO BLACK PPL?” another user chimed in.

Oh gtfoh….did it ever occur go you to maybe..idk TALK TO BLACK PPL? — S.A.Cosby (@blacklionking73) May 28, 2024

One person pointed out that it would be impossible for the writer to fully understand the systematic nature of racism in America by simply “cosplaying” as a Black person.

“There’s no way that you believe that you could experience the full spectrum of racism without also having been condition by the systemic nature of it. It’s not just that we LIVE IT, we are conditioned to live in it, with it, accept it, etc. Your conclusion has to be that simply cosplaying as a Negro is insufficient to grasp the depths of US American racism as used against Black Americans,” the X user wrote.

There’s no way that you believe that you could experience the full spectrum of racism without also having been condition by the systemic nature of it. It’s not just that we LIVE IT, we are conditioned to live in it, with it, accept it, etc. Your conclusion has to be that simply… — Butter Queen (@lawgurrl) May 28, 2024

See more reactions to Foster’s research below.

If you knew any black people, they would have saved you from getting torched on the internet because they’d have told you this was a bad idea — I Smoked Trump On 34 Criminal Counts (@BlackKnight10k) May 28, 2024

Dude… there are Black writers who have been doing this for centuries, but here you are donning black face because the millions of Black voices talking about this needed your White voice to make them legitimate? Can you hear yourself? Did you not talk to anyone over the age… — RandomWhiteGuy📖 Heretic & Disheveled Misfit (@TheReelRandom) May 29, 2024

don’t be a baby drop a pic of you “disguised” as a Black man — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) May 28, 2024

[Eddie Murphy voice]: Excuse me?? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 28, 2024