Digital Daily

White Writer Slammed After Disguising Himself As Black Man For Research

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A white writer is facing backlash for disguising himself as a Black man for research for his new book.

On Tuesday (May 28), Sam Forster took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the release of his book “Seven Shoulders: Taxonomizing Racism in Modern America.” Forster noted that he disguised himself as a Black man to gain a first-hand account of racism in America.

“Last summer, I disguised myself as a Black man and traveled throughout the United States to document how racism persists in American society,” Forster tweeted alongside a photo of the book cover. “Writing Seven Shoulders was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done as a journalist. It’s out on May 30th.”

Social media users blasted the white author for his research methods.

“U had to do blackface to understand the issues black ppl face….?” one X user questioned.

“Oh gtfoh….did it ever occur go you to maybe..idk TALK TO BLACK PPL?” another user chimed in.

One person pointed out that it would be impossible for the writer to fully understand the systematic nature of racism in America by simply “cosplaying” as a Black person.

“There’s no way that you believe that you could experience the full spectrum of racism without also having been condition by the systemic nature of it. It’s not just that we LIVE IT, we are conditioned to live in it, with it, accept it, etc. Your conclusion has to be that simply cosplaying as a Negro is insufficient to grasp the depths of US American racism as used against Black Americans,” the X user wrote.

See more reactions to Foster’s research below.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights