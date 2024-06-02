Mayor Andre Dickens Calls Atlanta Water Outage ‘State Of Emergency’

Mayor Andre Dickens declared a state of emergency after multiple water main breaks impacted downtown Atlanta. The two water main breaks occurred at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Dr, and another one at 11th Street NE and West Peachtree St.

During a press conference on June 1, Dickens took a moment to apologize for a lack of communication when the first issues occurred on May 31.

“I will be candid that overnight, we did not do the best job of communicating. We could’ve done a better job over the past day, and for that I apologize in how we have not been able to give you as much up to date information as possible,” Dickens said.

Thousands of residents and businesses in downtown and midtown Atlanta were without water on Friday and Saturday. Government offices effected included Georgia State Capitol, the Georgia Supreme Court and Atlanta City Hall.

With advisory from the City of Atlanta, State Farm Arena canceled Megan Thee Stallion’s concerts on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s show is currently scheduled to continue.

But while multiple businesses were impacted, Grady Hospital and Emory University Hospital continued accepting patients and are fully operational, Dickens said.

Water did return to most residents on Saturday afternoon, but a city-wide boil water advisory was issued.

Residents who were effected can pick up clean water at several fire stations which include 1-71 Elliot St; Station 2- 1568 Jonesboro Rd; Station 10-447 Boulevard; and Station 16-1048 Joseph E Boone Blvd.

