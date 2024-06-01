Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson Dead At 86

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Obama‘s mother, Marian Robinson, has died at the age of 86.

On Friday (May 31), the former First Lady announced the news in a statement shared on social media, sharing that her mother passed away Friday morning.

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed,” she captioned a photo of her late mother. “She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

Michelle then pointed to a statement that was written by former President Barack Obama, Michelle’s brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Kelly Robinson, and all of their children that reflected on Marian’s “remarkable life.”

“Marian Lois Shields Robinson — our mother-in-law, and grandmother — had a way of summing up the truths about life in a word or two, maybe a quick phrase that made everyone around her stop and think,” the Obama and Robinson family wrote, in part. “Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world’s roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace.”

Marian is survived by her daughter Michelle, her son Craig, and her six grandchildren.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.