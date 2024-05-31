Tress Clean Enters The $26.1 Billion Dollar Natural Hair Care Industry As The 1st Black Woman-Owned Hair Wipes Company Setting New Standards and Eradicating Stereotypes

In the heart of Miami – a revolutionary approach to haircare is taking shape, spearheaded by Kiyana Pearson, the Visionary founder, owner, and inventor of Tress Clean. As the first-ever black woman-owned hair wipe company, Tress Clean is not just about products, but about redefining beauty norms and empowering individuals within the braid and loc community.

At the helm of Tress Clean is Kiyana, a Scalp Care Specialist, whose expertise lies in blending traditional wisdom with cutting-edge innovation. From concept to creation, her unwavering dedication to excellence shines through in every aspect of Tress Clean’s products, inviting consumers to join her on a journey of confidence and self-care.

Kiyana’s journey from the vibrant city of Baltimore, MD as a graduate of HBCU Morgan State University to the sun-kissed shores of Miami, FL ignited a passion for addressing the challenges of maintaining braids and locs in varying climates. Drawing on her own experiences and cultural identity, as a Black woman who is an avid traveler that styles her hair in braids frequently, she embarked on a mission to create a solution that would revolutionize the way people care for their hair and scalp even while jet setting around the world.

The result? Tress Clean’s Rinse-Free Braid, Loc & Scalp Refreshening Wipes, a testament to Kiyana’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity. Crafted with natural ingredients such as Aloe Vera juice, Rosemary, Apple cider vinegar, and Sea Moss, these wipes offer a convenient and effective way to cleanse, deodorize and refresh hair on-the-go.

Found online via the website www.tressclean.com or through Amazon, Tress Clean’s wipes cater to all hair types and provide practical solutions for a variety of hair care needs. Non-medicated and designed specifically for in-between-cleans, they eliminate the need for all-day hair wash routines and conserve water, making them perfect for on-the-go usage.

Tress Clean’s wipes seamlessly integrate into daily hair care routines, offering an array of benefits including:

Unwanted odors are effectively neutralized, leaving hair smelling clean and fresh.

Braids under wigs, weaves, crochet, and other protective styles are refreshed effortlessly.

Scalps and hair follicles are nourished with all-natural trending ingredients, promoting healthy hair growth.

Excess glue from lace front wigs and false lash strips is easily removed, leaving no residue behind.

Matted hair during braid removal is gently detangled, minimizing breakage and discomfort.

Dandruff, sebum, oil and dirt buildup ar e easily removed from the scalp, promoting a clean and healthy environment for hair growth.

Beards and facial hair are revitalized and refreshed, maintaining a clean and groomed appearance.

Dry, itchy scalps find relief with the soothing properties of Tress Clean’s natural ingredients.

Tight roots are soothed and relaxed, reducing discomfort and tension.

Scalps are maintained at a pH balanced level, ensuring optimal hair health and vitality.

Tress Clean is more than just a product; it’s a movement towards destigmatizing the negative stereotypes that braids and locs are high maintenance, unkept and unprofessional. With a focus on natural ingredients and holistic hair care, Tress Clean caters to the expanding black hair care market, offering safe alternatives to products causing harmful side effects that have caused cancers, uterine fibroids, chemical burns, infections, and even hair loss.

In a market forecasted to reach $26.1 billion by 2025, Tress Clean stands out as an innovator in the billion-dollar braid, loc, and natural hair care industry. With home care wipes leading global sales and a growing demand for convenient, effective hair care solutions, Tress Clean is at the forefront of hair care innovation.

Interested customers can discover the effectiveness of Tress Clean with our available samples online, priced at just $2! When ready to upgrade to the full pack of our Braid, Loc & Scalp Refreshening Wipes, buyers receive an exclusive discount code that comes along with the sample size order. The full pack, containing 25 wipes, is priced at $14.00. For wholesale options, Tress Clean Wipes are available starting at $32.00 for bulk orders of 25 packs or more.

For media interviews, appearances, or further inquiries, please contact Danielle P. Jeter via phone at 267-562-2179 or email danielle@aoieventspr.com. Experience the transformative power of Tress Clean’s Braid, Loc & Scalp Refreshening Wipes today! Visit www.tressclean.com to purchase samples and unlock exclusive discounts on full pack orders.

Kiyana Pearson is the visionary founder behind Tress Clean, the first-ever black woman-owned hair wipe company. Inspired by her own experiences and cultural identity, Kiyana embarked on a mission to revolutionize hair care with Tress Clean’s Rinse-Free Braid, Loc & Scalp Refreshening Wipes. Crafted with natural ingredients and a commitment to innovation, Tress Clean offers a convenient and effective solution for maintaining hair , promoting a healthy scalp. This is the ultimate solution for busy lifestyles when traditional washing isn’t an option. Say goodbye to a dry, itchy scalp and hello to prolonged wear, saving time and money on long washdays and salon visits.

