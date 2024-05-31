Exclusive: Grandmother’s Resilience Leads To Graduation From Clark Atlanta University 30 Years After High School

Ebony Chappel, a 48-year-old mother of three and grandmother of six, has defied the odds and achieved a dream she set for herself over three decades ago – graduating from Clark Atlanta University. Born and raised in Harlem, New York, Chappel’s path to obtaining her bachelor’s degree was anything but traditional. Her story is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of never giving up on your dreams.

“Every now and then, twice a day, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a college grad,'” Chappel shared with a sense of disbelief and pride. “I was a 27-year high school dropout. So, it was like, now I have a bachelor’s degree, and in the fall, I begin working on my master’s.”

Her journey to higher education was a long and winding road, marked by significant challenges and sacrifices but for decades she knew it was something she wanted to accomplish.

The CAU grad’s inspiration to attend college began with her love for films like “School Daze” and shows like “A Different World,” which introduced her to the idea of college life. Eventually, she learned that the fictional colleges were modeled after historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) like Clark Atlanta University (CAU), where she would later fulfill her dream of earning a degree in fashion design.

Her aspirations of becoming a teacher were put on hold when she became a young mother at 17, dropping out of school to work full-time and support her family. Yet, even still, Chappel never abandoned her goal of obtaining a college degree. “I said, ‘I can’t keep telling my kids to graduate if I haven’t done it,” she recalled. This determination was not only for herself but also to set an example for her children.

In 2019, with the help of her daughter’s college advisor, Ebony Chappel earned her General Educational Development (GED) certificate, 27 years after leaving high school. “When my youngest child was preparing to graduate high school, I knew I had to do it. I had to connect with the girl I was and finish what I started,” Chappel said.

Balancing school with family responsibilities was no easy feat. “My daughter was my biggest supporter. Even during her spring break, I was studying for my test while we were at the beach,” Chappel recounted. Her family’s encouragement and the sense of purpose she found in setting an example for her children and grandchildren were crucial to her success.

Her journey through college was enriched by the supportive community at CAU as she was met with a warm welcome upon arrival. “The faculty and students were amazing. When it came to the student orientation, I guess I made such an impact where when we came on campus, everybody knew me. From the faculty to the students, still to this day, people say, hey Ms. Ebony.”

Despite facing a house fire that left her homeless, Chappel’s determination never wavered. “I still came to school the next day. It wasn’t like I could stay at home—I didn’t have a home. But the love and support from everyone were incredible.”

Graduating with a degree in fashion design, Ebony Chappel has ambitious plans for her future. “One of my main goals is to collaborate with Dapper Dan. Growing up in Harlem, he was always my inspiration,” Chappel shared. The multi-faceted grandmother always launched her own fashion line and has aspirations of opening ateliers, high-level boutiques where she can showcase her unique designs.

Looking ahead, Chappel also aspires to teach. “I want to continue in fashion and help students find their own voice in design,” she explained.

For those contemplating pursuing their dreams due to fear or anxiety, Chappel offers sage advice: “Stop trying to figure everything out and just do it. Take the first step, and everything else will start flowing. Believe that you can do it because you can.”

As she reflects on her incredible journey, Chappel remains committed to dreaming big and helping others achieve their goals. “Never stop dreaming. I love being an inspiration and helping others get to where they want to be. If that’s what God has for me, I’ll keep doing it and see what doors open next.”

Ebony Chappel’s story is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams, and with determination and support, anything is possible.

